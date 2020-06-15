A Radford man died in a head-on collision Saturday in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

Stacy W. Mulkey, 50, was killed when a Honda Civic he was driving east on Virginia 69 crossed the center line and struck a westbound Ford Taurus, officials said.

The other driver, Rebecca D. Woods, 41, of Max Meadows, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said she had no information about Woods on Monday.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Virginia 69 less than a mile west of Virginia 52.

Woods was wearing a seat belt, officials said, and Mulkey was not. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments