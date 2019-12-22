RADFORD — Pat Brown grew up in a home unaffected by violence, but she’s spent the past three decades building an agency recognized statewide as a leader in caring for victims and promoting safety.
She stepped down in December and has been feted in the New River Valley and in Richmond for her work, which many describe as “amazing.”
When Brown, 70, was named director of the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley in 1986, WRC had an $80,000 budget and seven employees serving about 800 people a year through an emergency shelter and hotline.
Under her leadership, it has grown into a $2.5 million operation with 37 employees, who help about 3,500 annually through a range of programs and services.
“She’s been able to bring her community together to support that agency, and that is an amazing feat all on its own,” said Linda Winston of the Richmond-based Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.
More than that, Winston said, Brown and WRC have been state leaders, developing and sharing best practices to inform the work of its more than 60 peer agencies across the commonwealth.
“She’s helped us over and over again — if we’re talking about public policies, if we’re talking about going for funds or any of those things — her critical thinking has helped us to be stronger to create more effective … strategies,” Winston said.
Established in 1977 “to create a community free of domestic and sexual violence,” WRC serves women, children and men in Radford and the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski. It is the largest organization of its kind between Wytheville and Lexington and one of the largest in Virginia.
Today WRC runs a 26-bed emergency shelter, a seven-unit transitional housing facility, a 24-hour emergency response program for sexual and domestic violence victims, a round-the-clock crisis hotline and chat line, a counseling program for adults and children recovering from abuse and a number of violence prevention programs.
All of its services are offered free of charge and funded by state and federal grants and private donations.
But the woman who grew the organization didn’t know that one day she would build a premier violence response and prevention agency.
‘Circle of goodness’
The eldest daughter of a brick contractor and a stay-at-home mother, Patricia Necessary, as she was born, grew up in a “God circle,” surrounded by family and friends at Roanoke’s Airlee Court Baptist Church.
“You don’t have to be wealthy,” Brown recalled. “You can be on top of the world because you have this circle of goodness around you.”
And it was there that she began to develop the skills she would need to build coalitions to serve a common goal.
“I think that leadership, for me, started at the junior choir where they let me be in charge of refreshments,” Brown said.
By the time she was in high school, her family had moved to Botetourt County. There she joined the cheerleading squad and the state championship Lord Botetourt High School debate team.
She continued to build her organizing skills at Longwood College in Farmville, then an all-women’s school, where she helped run debates, put on shows and manage the student judicial board.
“I was very involved in a gazillion things,” Brown said. “I never knew anything but being an organizer of a group or getting things done or making activities run.”
Despite the growth of the women’s movement nationally, she had little awareness of it, Brown said. That didn’t prevent her from becoming a leader.
“It never, honestly, occurred to me that I couldn’t do anything I wanted to do,” Brown said.
But 1972 would bring limitations on women to light.
“Right as we were graduating, the Equal Rights Amendment was going out to the states,” Brown said. “And I got way interested in that.”
Congress had passed the amendment that year, which if ratified by 38 states would enshrine equality of rights under the law for both sexes in the U.S. Constitution.
“The Equal Rights Amendment was concrete and it put it out there: ‘Yes, by God, we are equal,’ ” Brown said. “But we weren’t, and we still aren’t.”
It remains a disappointment that Virginia has twice failed to ratify the ERA in her lifetime, Brown said.
And 1972 was notable for Brown in another way. That’s when she married her husband, Howie, who was a Virginia Tech engineering student when she met him on a blind date. After a stint in the military for him and a job teaching biology at James River High School back home in Botetourt for her, the Browns moved to Radford in 1975.
There Pat Brown would spend 11 years at home raising the couple’s two children and organizing events and programs for Junior Woman’s Club and at Grove United Methodist Church.
While neighbors and friends discussed the 1970s best-selling self-help book, “The Total Woman,” which encouraged women to show total submission to their husbands, Brown said she continued to argue with anyone who would listen about the ERA.
She convinced the Junior Women’s Club to expand its programming, and she organized election debates and brought in speakers to talk on important issues of the day, including domestic violence.
“I heard that this women’s shelter had opened in Christiansburg. And that fit with equal rights for women to me,” Brown said. “If you live in a world where men can get away with beating their wives, then people are not equal.”
“So to me those two things were the same,” Brown said. “Equality for women and getting involved in an organization that was about justice and equality for women was a perfect fit.”
She invited shelter staff to give a talk to the club, and she organized a donation drive.
‘Keep it afloat’
A program of New River Community Action, what would become the Women’s Resource Center started in 1977 in a vacant mansion on Phlegar Street in Christiansburg.
In 1979, Jo Evans was its director, working with two other federally-funded staff members to serve women and children fleeing abusive homes.
In those days, police were reluctant to respond to domestic violence calls, Evans said. Jurisdictional issues made transporting domestic violence victims across county lines complicated. And money and logistics posed constant challenges.
“We had to get food in the house for any people who were there. We had to figure out how to get social services for them. We had to figure out how to get kids to school,” she said.
And they had to fight community denial. No one wanted to believe women and children were being abused in their own homes, Evans said.
The staff worked to raise funds and awareness, all the while nervous that bringing too much attention to the shelter could be dangerous. More than once, abusers showed up demanding that their wives come back home, Evans said.
No matter how scared they were for their safety, some women had no choice but to go back.
“It was a real learning experience for me to realize how inequitable laws were,” Evans recalled. “This was a still a time when husbands … were the only name on the banking account. Homes were only in the man’s name.
“Had the Equal Rights Amendment been in place in the late ‘70s, I think those women would have had other options.”
Despite considerable obstacles, the shelter continued. Its Christiansburg building was condemned, so Evans said they found another house in Radford off Tyler Avenue. They cleaned it up and moved in.
In 1981, Pat Brown joined the shelter board of directors, and in 1986 she became executive director.
“I truly believe … that the best thing I did for the Women’s Resource Center was to keep it afloat until Pat Brown arrived, because she was and is totally amazing,” Evans said. “The organization just flourished under her.”
Building a foundation
Brown brought skills honed on the debate stage, in church and in the community to her new job, as well as a vision that went beyond the New River Valley.
“I knew right away that I needed to branch out bigger than Radford and see what was going on in the state,” Brown said.
By 1989, she had joined the statewide sexual assault coalition, and the then-separate state domestic violence coalition, too.
Eventually the two organizations merged and now are the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.
It lobbies for state and federal funding and policy changes to combat violence, conducts research and provides training and resources for more than 60 partner organizations across the commonwealth.
“I learned so much from people across the state,” Brown said.
She brought that back to Radford and built on it.
“I always thought my job was to create and maintain and fund the very best foundation for all the real work to happen,” Brown said. “That was my skill set. I could speak to groups. I could go after money. I could write a proposal.”
And perhaps more importantly, she could build coalitions.
Brown didn’t march around city hall or the statehouse demanding that others make changes.
Rather, she was the kind of leader who went into those places, talked with the people she found there and collaborated for the common good.
“She’s been so successful in building broad support for violence services and prevention because she didn’t exclude anyone,” said Laura Beth Weaver, who this month took over as executive director. “She didn’t make sweeping generalizations about who could be involved.”
Everyone — whether they were church-going Republicans or unchurched Democrats, private citizens or elected officials — was invited to work together to help eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault in their community.
Brown worked with Radford city officials to twice expand WRC’s services through the federal Community Development Block Grant program. In 1993, the city approved construction of a new emergency shelter, and in 2001, she won support for the transitional housing facility called “Cornerstone” to foster independence for women leaving abusive homes.
“I can’t say enough about Pat and her leadership,” Radford City Manager David Ridpath wrote in an email. “We have had a wonderful partnership between the WRC and the city in grant funding, operational support and projects. Many thanks for all she has done.”
WRC has also partnered with schools across the NRV to teach generations of sixth and 10th graders about healthy relationships and violence prevention.
And police, who in the 1970s were skeptical about domestic violence intervention, have become the organization’s partners.
The Radford and Pulaski police departments and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office today participate in a WRC-led “lethality assessment” program that immediately connects crime victims at high risk of serious injury or homicide to prevention services.
At a gala reception held for Brown in Radford in November, she was presented with a commendation for her work from Gov. Ralph Northam, which read, in part: “You lit a spark in the organization that will continue to incite safety and provide hope to those who need it most. Your leadership has transformed the Women’s Resource Center into a cornerstone of courage and inspiration for thousands of individuals in the Commonwealth.”
And the Action Alliance honored her at its annual Richmond “Act, Honor, Hope” luncheon in December.
For Brown, the work remains about relationships.
“It’s about how do we want to model treating people,” she said. “My wish for the Women’s Resource Center is that they get closer and closer to the vision of a violence-free community here.”
