RADFORD — On Monday the city's longstanding food outreach program will move to a new permanent location for the first time in more than 20 years.
Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread has been working towards the move since 2017 and will relocate from its old East Radford facility to a new commercial building on 2nd Street that is owned by one of its supporters.
“We are so grateful to have so many wonderful partners in this community. Most everything in here from equipment to furniture to the food was all donated by people or businesses in the community,” Program Manager Dora Butler said.
Daily Bread provides an average of 100 free lunches per day, five days a week, Butler said. More than half of those meals are served in the operation's dining room, and up to 40 of them are provided through its Meals on Wheels delivery service.
Daily Bread operated out of a building owned by the Lion's Club from 1997 until last month, when it moved temporarily to Unity Christian Church while it's new 2nd Street location was finished.
Butler, who has been in charge of the group for a little over a year, said that the Lions Club was a great landlord over the years, but Daily Bread needed a bigger kitchen to meet the growing needs of the community.
The kitchen in the new facility resembles a restaurant setup. Butler said that is due in large part to a $30,000 anonymous donation the group received to upgrade the equipment.
The plan to move to the more central location on 2nd Street came from the organization's board and Butler’s predecessor, Donna Fern, who made the deal with building owner and financial advisor Keith Weltens.
Weltens said he and Daily Bread have agreed to a five-year renewable lease. It allows him to rent out the Daily Bread space on its off hours for banquets and other events, and some of the proceeds will go to Daily Bread. He has said previously that he offered the new space to the nonprofit at a discount.
Weltens, who owns the downtown Radford Ameriprise Financial branch, purchased the former Seventh-day Adventist Church on 2nd Street in 2017 with the idea of turning it into a two-story brewery.
Shortly after he bought the old church and before anyone knew about it, Fern told Weltens she had found the perfect place to relocate. Weltens said he asked her to take him there; it turned out to be his building.
Weltens has said he researched economic development models that mix nonprofit and commercial projects, and it’s been successful in many communities across the country. The upstairs will house a for-profit microbrewery that will operate mainly in the evenings, Weltens has said. Daily Bread will operate its dining room and kitchen on the ground floor on weekdays.
Weltens said he expects to open the brewery in 2020, and he hopes it will boost growth in that part of the city.
“I think we are on the cusp of making an area that has been underutilized a center for a lot of activity,” Weltenss said.
Janell Dobbins has volunteered with Daily Bread for 23 years, delivering food on Mondays and working in the kitchen on Thursdays. She has watched the organization grow over the years and said it was time for a new facility.
“We have seen the needs grow over the years. Over 50 percent of our elementary students are on free or reduced lunch. Many of the people that use our services live closer to here than on the east side of the city so it is much easier for them to get over here,” she said.
Butler said it would be impossible for Daily Bread to provide 26,000 free meals a year without its volunteers and the donations it receives from local businesses and organizations, including Radford University and Virginia Tech.
Daily Bread is open to anyone who comes in, no questions asked, Butler said. “We are here to help those in need, not to judge anyone."
