RADFORD — The city is continuing its civil lawsuit against various pharmaceutical companies and distributors it deems responsible for the national opioid epidemic.
Radford has been working with law firms Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C., since December 2018.
SHS is working on similar suits with other Southwest Virginia localities such as Salem and Roanoke cities and Botetourt, Floyd, Franklin and Montgomery and Roanoke counties, among others.
Radford City Council took another step in the process when it voted to share information with other localities at last week’s meeting.
“SHS and KC represent multiple localities in the opioid-related litigation. There may be joint discussions between SHS and KC and the localities they represent and discusses the sharing of other information between representatives of the localities that is of common interest to the litigation. The purpose of the agreement was to provide protections to any shared information under the common-interest and attorney-client privileges and the work product doctrine,” wrote City Attorney Michael Bedsaul in an email.
The $30 million Radford suit, filed last June, targets dozens of companies as having “caused an opioid epidemic that has resulted in economic, social and emotional damages to tens of thousands of Americans throughout virtually every community in the United States,” the complaint reads.
It goes on to say that people from all races and socioeconomic backgrounds have fallen victim to opioid addiction and that it now makes up 60% of the country’s overdoses, a toll that has quadrupled over the last two decades, according to the Center for Disease Control.
In 2016, more people died from opioid-related causes than from car accidents or guns, according to court documents.
One of SHS’s lawyers working on the suit, Andrew Miller, said the pharmaceutical industry – from manufacturers, and even insurance companies – are responsible for the systematic destruction of so many lives in the US.
He said the conduct of so many in the industry is a jarring case of corporate wrongdoing.
“In this instance, it’s particularly egregious because they knew the product they were making profit on was inherently addictive, deadly and was going to be devastating to so many people’s lives.
“Not just those who end up getting addicted and those who overdose but their loved ones and the families who have to live with someone lucky enough not to overdose but is living with this horrible addiction,” Miller said.
Radford Mayor David Horton said the city decided to join the effort shortly after he was elected because it is something that has hurt citizens and there has to be accountability for those responsible.
He said if the city was awarded money that it may go to treatment programs and other outreach efforts.
The city hasn’t spent any money on the suit as the two law firms only get paid if the case is won or a settlement occurs, according to Bedsaul.
He said the city decided to file on its own as opposed to joining a class-action suit that may never be heard.
“The City’s suit was filed locally but it was then removed to federal court upon the motion of the Defendants. SHS and KC have either filed or will be filing a motion to remand the City’s suit back to state court but the federal court will still need to rule on the motion to remand,” wrote Bedsaul.
Miller said it’s hard to predict how long the suit may last, but said Radford is only in the beginning stages.
Bedsaul said the city has yet to decide whether to use witnesses as part of its case.
Attempts by The Roanoke Times to reach drug companies for stories about the localities’ lawsuits have been unsuccessful.
However, a spokesperson for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance — a national trade association representing distributors — said in 2018: “The idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated. Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation.”
