It’s not every day that Pulaski County gets statewide attention, but Wednesday marked a milestone in its history.
American Evolution, a statewide effort to commemorate the 400th anniversary of English settlement in Virginia, presented the county with its Statewide Partner Award at a ceremony at Jamestown.
“Pulaski County was the most engaged 2019 Commemoration community partner and hosted a wide variety of events,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of American Evolution. “The Pulaski County representatives truly embraced the American Evolution historic components and themes.”
Pulaski County was one of 305 agencies, businesses, colleges, organizations and localities statewide to participate. Four other partners were recognized Wednesday. They were Historic Christ Church in Weems, Virginia; Hampton City Schools; James Madison University; and George Mason University.
“It was very exciting to be one of only five to get this award,” said Carol Smith, chairwoman of the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee.
“We’re out in a rural area, and a lot of times people don’t expect a whole lot at the state level from Pulaski County,” Smith said. “So the committee’s goal was to showcase Pulaski County.”
The nine-member county committee was formed in 2018 by the board of supervisors to oversee a wide-ranging effort that uncovered little-known aspects of Pulaski history, and how it reflects the evolution of democracy, diversity and opportunity in Virginia and the United States since 1619.
The county committee worked with a variety of partners, from the city of Radford to the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, the Daughters of the American Revolution and others to develop events and programs.
They sponsored talks and exhibits, a historical Thanksgiving meal, a student essay contest that received 121 entries, a legacy project that honored notable women and two original plays put on by local theater companies. The stories included African Americans, Native Americans, women and others who have contributed to the county’s development.
Every month of the past year saw an event or program or exhibit somewhere in the county or in Radford related to American Evolution, Smith said.
The statewide commemoration effort focused on four “firsts” in Virginia history:
n The first representative “General Assembly” convened to pass laws and govern Jamestown.
n The arrival of the first 20 African people brought in servitude to Fort Monroe in present-day Hampton.
n The recruitment of English women to the colony in significant numbers.
n The observance of the first English Thanksgiving in North America at Berkeley Plantation on the James River.
The Pulaski committee took those “firsts” and traced how 200 years later the same trends moved westward, said April Martin, who works with the Wilderness Road Regional Museum.
Sitting in the museum’s archive, the committee found “records of the first enslaved people coming and how that impacted and changed things; how women became empowered to have their own businesses and how that impacted growth and settlement trends,” Martin said. “The first government was in [Pulaski County’s] Newbern because it becomes the county seat.”
To celebrate the first Thanksgiving, the committee used grant funding to put a candle of gratitude on every table — 7,000 in total, Smith said. And Wilderness Road put on a history-themed meal.
The overall effort was the “perfect opportunity to unify the community while celebrating all the diversity, democracy and [opportunities] that have made Pulaski County what it is today,” said Peggy White, county tourism and chamber of commerce director and a member of the committee.
And it will have lasting impacts, White said, ensuring that the “community will know and appreciate for years to come how our past is helping us to evolve the future.”
For information on American Evolution, visit www.american evolution2019.com.
