MONETA — A small group of Bedford and Franklin County residents voiced opinions Thursday evening on a potential Amtrak stop in the town of Bedford at an informational open house held by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
The event was one of the first steps in the DRPT’s Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study process.
Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board approved $300,000 to conduct the Bedford rail study in June.
The study will develop a design and cost estimate for station-area infrastructure improvements necessary to provide Amtrak service.
It will also analyze potential ridership from two years of data from the current Washington to Roanoke state-sponsored Amtrak Northeast Regional service.
DRPT is leading the cooperative study with representatives from Bedford and Franklin counties, the town of Bedford, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives from each of the groups attended Thursday’s meeting.
The open house provided the public with an opportunity to share their thoughts as the study gets started. “We want to get their input on these topics and make sure we are on the right track,” said Emily Stock, DRPT’s manager of rail planning.
Less than 20 people attended the event at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Franklin County.
Those that did attend seemed overwhelmingly in favor of adding the rail stop in Bedford. Maxine Edwards of Hardy said it would make it easier to visit family in Maryland and would be more convenient than driving or flying.
“I’m at the age where train travel is very appealing,” Edwards said.
Alice Ganiaris of Moneta is already a frequent user of the Amtrak stop in Lynchburg. She takes frequent trips by rail to visit family in New York and New Jersey. “I’m very much in favor of a stop in Bedford,” she said.
Ganiaris said traveling by rail was already a faster and more convenient option than flying. The addition of a closer stop in Bedford would make it even easier, she said.
In addition to the meeting on Thursday, the DRPT is developing an online survey that will be available in October.
The survey will give the public another opportunity to provide input on the study. Stock said the survey will gather information on travel patterns of people in the community and visitors.
Results of the survey as well as comments from Thursday’s meeting will be used in developing the study. Stock said the DRPT is expected to disclose the results in March.
Another public meeting will be planned once the study is completed, she said.
