An ambitious concept for reshaping the future of Virginia 419 is set to come up for a vote Tuesday after two years of additional work and discussion.
The Reimagine 419 plan, developed by Roanoke County, offers a new vision of the Tanglewood corridor as a more modern and welcoming town center.
The concepts aren’t binding and many would require action by private parties to execute. But the sketches offer an idea of what the heavily trafficked corridor could become over the next 20 years with the right partners and opportunities.
“I look at this as opportunity recognition,” Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker said during a work session last month.
“We have an opportunity here to create positive change,” she said. “What are we going to do with it?”
The corridor plan, first unveiled in draft form in 2017, embraces a mixed-use development approach with new residential options, more walkable corridors and more inviting, open-air shopping destinations.
The study focuses on a stretch of Virginia 419 that includes Tanglewood Mall and captures the third highest rate of traffic in the region.
A final vote on the plan, which went through a lengthy public input process two years ago, was delayed in part to allow for a more extensive traffic analysis of the corridor and ideas for improvement, including a proposal to bring a diverging-diamond interchange to the crossing of Virginia 419 and U.S. 220.
The diverging-diamond design just secured state approval last month and is slated to be funded in 2028. Local officials are hopeful that timeline might be moved up but construction would remain several years in the future.
Work also has been progressing on other road projects that showcase the Reimagine 419 priorities. Next year, construction is set to start on a project that will bring bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks to a stretch of the currently pedestrian-unfriendly thoroughfare.
That work, supported by state funding, will also add a third lane to the eastbound side of the corridor between Ogden Road and U.S. 220.
It’s hoped that the additional travel lane, near Wendy’s and the Grand Pavilion shopping center, will help ease congestion and reduce fender-benders.
In addition to the traffic study, the updated version of the Reimagine 419 plan carries a streamlined set of recommended implementation strategies.
The goals and vision of the plan remain unchanged. But some specific action items initially batted around by the study consultants — such as keeping an urban design expert on retainer or subsidizing 419-branded accessories for local stores — were stripped out.
The question of what next steps the county might take to further the corridor plan remains open-ended. Cave Spring District Supervisor George Assaid said the county must be clear in its language that it’s not making any hard and fast commitments to future expenditures or projects.
The plan supports the pursuit of new public spaces and amenities, but those ideas haven’t been explored in detail yet. Any public investment would have to be considered on a case-by-case basis based on cost, potential private sector return and other factors.
Assaid said he didn’t want citizens or businesses to wind up feeling led astray on that point. “We wouldn’t want to do that,” he said.
Aside from road upgrades and other pricier projects, the concept plan’s action items include updating county guidelines to support town center style development and enhancing the corridor’s gateways.
The Reimagine 419 plan will be on the docket during a Roanoke County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The plan will be put to another public hearing and then submitted for a board vote. If accepted, it will be folded into the county’s comprehensive plan.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.