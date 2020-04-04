Patients in Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals are as captive as inmates in the state’s prisons.
They cannot leave until authorities determine they no longer pose a danger to themselves or others.
They live in institutions where keeping a safe distance from one another cannot easily be practiced.
They are at the mercy of whatever virus might walk inside with the next patient or with the next staff shift change.
This potential vulnerability became more real last week when two employees at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Smyth County tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services spokeswoman Meghan McGuire said the agency could not disclose any information about the employees or the type of work they do.
The hospital staff and the Virginia Department of Health are tracing contacts.
“There are currently no patients at SWVMHI with major symptoms but given the rapid spread of the virus statewide, we do not expect this can possibly stay the same at DBHDS hospitals for much longer,” McGuire said. “As a result, we are working to prevent possible cases and planning for what to do should there be one.”
The problem is shared by state and private psychiatric hospitals around the nation.
Dr. Bob Trestman, chair of psychiatry for Carilion Clinic, heads information exchanges by both the American Hospital Association and the American Psychiatric Association in which heads of psychiatry departments nationwide are discussing how best to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said psychiatric hospitals are attempting to lower their patient census so that they can limit one patient to a room, and they are finding places within their buildings to quarantine patients with the virus.
“When you look at the risk-benefits, the only people who need to be hospitalized psychiatrically, their risks of harm to self or others are greater than the relative risk of contracting the virus,” he said. “They are at acute risk of dying before they get here.”
The goal is to get them stable and discharged with community services as quickly as possible.
That’s the same approach the state hospitals are taking. But they are doing it at a time when other institutions, such as assisted living facilities, are closing their doors to new residents, and as mental health providers in the community have either stopped seeing patients or have moved to telephone and video calls.
Reduced capacity, but no less need
McGuire said the state hospitals have restricted visitation, stepped up infection control measures and increased distancing with staff and patients, while also trying to discharge patients.
“We are also taking every opportunity to decompress our hospital census and rapidly arrange for community-based services for those who can be safely discharged because living in a congregate setting can increase risk,” she said.
But efforts to do so have been hampered as services in the community contract.
“One of the struggles has been that some mental health providers in the community are significantly decreasing their service availability, which can significantly impact our ability to discharge patients who are well and who are clinically ready for discharge,” she said.
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, the local public mental health agency, has moved many of its services online to minimize risks to clients and staff.
The hospital discharge planners are working remotely with state and local hospitals. But, again, to reduce the spread of the virus, capacity has been reduced at the Crisis Stabilization Unit from 16 beds to eight.
The unit has functioned as a step-down facility as people are discharged from a state hospital and find an appropriate home in the community.
Blue Ridge CEO Debbie Bonniwell said they are having to screen step-down clients for the virus.
All of the state hospital patients have been committed involuntarily because they were judged a danger to themselves or others.
Carilion, as a private hospital, also has patients who voluntarily agree to admission. Its psychiatric inpatients are also in crisis, but generally are stabilized and released in a week with services in the community.
Trestman said Carilion has reduced the number of patients at any given time and is trying to reduce their stays to about five days. Carilion usually can treat about 30 adults and is now seeing about 20. The move across the country, he said, is to have single occupancy in rooms that usually hold two or three patients.
The size of therapy groups has also been pared so that greater physical distance is maintained.
But the practice in psychiatric wards is much different than occurs elsewhere in hospitals.
“In addition to medication, much of the treatment we do on inpatient psychiatric units is communal,” he said. “We are attempting to help in groups of people with staff guiding, trying to support people, helping to give them perspective and the tools they need in an acute crisis in their lives. So dealing with something like this pandemic makes our normal way of providing care much more difficult, to say the least.”
It is not a unit where staff wear masks and gloves. Trestman acknowledged that there is some risk that a patient might have the virus upon admission, but for now staff have more risk to exposure in the community.
“By reading what’s happened elsewhere, it is likely we will be there in the next month or two. We will knowingly have people who are exposed to COVID or have the virus, but are not sick enough to require medical inpatient care,” he said. “We are preparing to be able to manage those individuals while doing everything we can to keep them from patients who are not symptomatic or who have never been exposed.”
