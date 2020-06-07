A proposed new fieldhouse at Patrick Henry High School would feature locker rooms for football teams, large spaces for wrestlers to practice, indoor batting cages for baseball and softball teams and more facilities for other high school male and female athletes to train.
The Roanoke Planning Commission on Monday will consider zoning amendments that would allow for the large, two-story $5 million facility to be constructed at the southeast end of Patrick Henry’s football stadium. The commission’s recommendation would be forwarded to the Roanoke City Council, most likely for its June 15 meeting.
The roughly 12,500-square-foot fieldhouse will be the latest piece of Patrick Henry’s sports complex on that side of the school campus, which already includes football and softball fields and two large practice fields.
The fieldhouse has been on Roanoke City Public Schools wish list for several years, and it would help accommodate not only Patrick Henry athletes, but visiting teams as well, Roanoke Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons said Friday.
Lyons remarked that William Fleming High School already has a fieldhouse and that the proposed building would make the two schools more equitable when it comes to sports facilities.
“It’s been in the plans for several years,” Lyons said. “It’s a matter of equity. There’s a fieldhouse at William Fleming, and there’s a need for a fieldhouse at Patrick Henry.”
The new fieldhouse would be used by about 10 different sports teams during a school year, which would include varsity and junior varsity football in the fall, wrestling and cheerleading during the winter, and baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and lacrosse teams in the spring. The building would also provide bathroom facilities for the softball field.
Teams would use indoor spaces to practice during inclement weather, and athletes would have places for shelter during storms.
Currently, football teams dress inside the school . That includes visiting teams, whose players must dress in the school and then walk through a crowd to get to the field.
The building would be built into a berm at the southeast end zone of the stadium that serves as a barrier between the stadium and the Greater Raleigh Court neighborhood that sits above Blenheim Road.
In fact, even though commissioners seemed to lean in support of the project during work sessions, several concerns were raised about the building’s appearance and its visibility from the neighborhood.
The stadium’s construction in 2007 had been controversial because initially it followed the massively contentious debate that preceded the demolition of Victory Stadium, the city’s iconic football field that was torn down in 2006.
Some residents objected to the Patrick Henry stadium being built on the outskirts of their neighborhood, which many people said would increase noise and traffic.
During Friday’s work session, commissioners asked architect Richard Rife, designer of the fieldhouse, if changes could be made so that the neighbors wouldn’t be looking down on a “simplistic box building,” as commissioner Lora Katz described it.
Rife said that the school system did not believe it was fiscally responsible to overdesign the project.
“If you look a high school building, it’s used 12, 14, 16 hours a day,” Rife said, whereas an athletic facility might be used “two, three, four hours a day. It didn’t seem appropriate to spend the same level of money as we would on a straight academic facility.”
Katz said she wasn’t sure if neighbors would approve of the sight of the fieldhouse, even though much of the building will be below the berm and a stand of trees.
“It may not be appropriate for the neighborhood viewshed,” Katz said. “That’s my concern. I don’t know how I am going to vote because I have to let that sink in.”
Planning commission Chair Karri Atwood suggested that a mural could be painted along the back exterior wall that would allow for a more appealing view for the neighborhood. Katz agreed that a mural “would be an exciting addition to the neighborhood, I think.”
Rife joked that he was unsure if he was “someone who could be trusted with public art.”
Rife said that he would get an image of how the fieldhouse would look from the neighborhood before Monday’s meeting.
Commissioner Kit Hale, who lives in the neighborhood above Blenheim Road, also had concerns about management of trees and other aesthetics, and he has lamented in past planning commission work sessions about changes that keep being made to the site, but overall he approved of the fieldhouse and the entire stadium complex.
In an interview last week, Hale called the stadium “a neighborhood asset” but at the same time asked city officials “be respectful of the neighborhood.”
If the project is approved, construction would take about a year. Lyons said he hoped that the fieldhouse would be ready for use by the summer of 2021.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.
