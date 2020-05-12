The Salem City Council will add a public comment period to one meeting each month starting in June.
The council approved an ordinance Monday that changed the language of city code to allow meetings to start at 6:30 p.m. and added a public comment period to the order of proceedings.
Unlike many other localities, Salem plans to require citizens to request time to speak prior to the start of city council meetings. In discussions earlier this year, the council considered requiring citizens to sign up the week before the Monday city council meeting and specifying the topic they wished to discuss.
City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the council wanted to implement this policy to help with scheduling. If no one signed up for a meeting, that time could be used to discuss an additional topic in the regular meeting or in a work session.
Council members have also considered limiting the number of speakers to five at each meeting and allowing each person to speak for three minutes.
City staff and city council are still working out details and researching other localities, but the council will formalize the guidelines at its next meeting this month, Taliaferro said.
The move by Salem’s city council comes after the Virginia General Assembly passed and the governor signed a public comments law introduced by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, during this year’s session. Senate Bill 977 requires local governing bodies to provide the opportunity for public comment during a regular meeting at least quarterly.
Most city and town councils or county boards of supervisors provide opportunities for public comment, but a few don’t. During this year’s session, Suetterlein mentioned that all but one of the seven localities in his Senate district allow for public comment. The odd one out was Salem.
In December, dozens of residents showed up to the city council meeting to advocate for the Second Amendment sanctuary movement. They were not allowed to speak because there was no open public comment period outside of public hearings for specific agenda items.
That meeting sparked one resident to run for an open city council seat. He recently dropped out after moving out of state.
In other business, the city council accepted $41,567 of CARES Act funding to cover emergency medical services costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of the funds will pay for needed supplies like masks, face shields, protective medical gowns and other personal protective equipment. About $4,000 will go toward overtime pay related to COVID-19, especially if an EMS crew is required to quarantine because a member was exposed to the virus. The rest of the funds, about $1,200, will pay related part-time salaries.
The funds must be spent by Dec. 1 or the city will be required to return the money. Finance Director Rosie Jordan said the city had already spent about $12,000 and expects to spend the rest before the deadline.
