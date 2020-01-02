Ardaghfire 122719 p01

Production at the Ardagh Group can manufacturing plant in Roanoke County remains shut down after a fire last week caused $4.5 million in damages.

The plant, located on Hollins Road, employs about 100 people.

Fire crews responded to the two-story, 600,000-square-foot building around 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and found smoke and flames coming from the roof. The fire started in what the fire department described as an “inner bake oven” and traveled along the roof lines through a device called a “regenerative thermal oxidizer” before crews were able to extinguish it.

All employees were evacuated from the building and no ne were injured.

A Roanoke County firefighter was treated at the scene for a back injury. A city firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but was released Saturday morning.

The fire caused heavy smoke and water damage, including to the machines, conveyors and exhaust systems, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

“We will be assessing the cause of the fire and immediately implementing any needed next step corrections,” Ardagh spokesperson Jennifer Cumbee said in an email Thursday. “We will also be communicating to teammates and customers as to when production will be resumed.”

Katherine Holcomb, the manager of the Virginia Employment Commission’s Roanoke office, said her team forwarded information about unemployment benefits to the company so it could be distributed to employees.

Ardagh is a global food and beverage packaging company based in Luxembourg, with its U.S. headquarters in Indiana. It opened its Roanoke County plant in 2014 in a former Hanover Direct mail order distribution center.

The company invested $93.5 million in the plant and its machinery, which at the time was described as the largest single economic development project in Roanoke County history. State and local government tax and training incentives also contributed to the deal.

Tinker Creek flows directly behind Ardagh’s property. Allen Linkenhoker, a pollution response coordinator with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said the department inspected the creek and did not see any evidence of pollution or runoff from the water used to extinguish the fire.

Sarah Baumgardner, a spokesperson for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said there was no evidence of any pollutants entering the sewer system as a result of the fire.

