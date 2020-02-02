Coming in first isn’t the only way to win an online competition.
Pulaski County’s Wilderness Road Regional Museum didn’t garner the most votes in the annual “Top 10 Endangered Artifacts” contest put on by the Richmond-based Virginia Association of Museums last month.
But Wilderness Road’s entry, a journal including a 17-page “Registry of Free Blacks” from 1855-1864 and a general court witness book from 1871-1876 came in third in the state and qualified for a special $1,000 conservation grant.
“Wilderness Road Regional Museum is absolutely delighted by the show of support for the endangered artifact program,” museum Programs Director April Martin said. It “is so very exciting for us, especially with the other amazing museums in the Top 10 this year.”
Annually, the public is asked to vote online for their favorite items on the endangered list. All the artifacts receive at least $500 and can qualify for up to $2,000 to defray conservation costs.
Although the registry didn’t win first prize, an independent review panel of conservators chose it for a special $1,000 award because of its “historical significance, research value and conservation needs,” according to a VAM news release.
Martin, who organizes events for the museum, discovered the artifact last year in the facility’s attic in Newbern. It includes two important documents.
The first 17 pages records free black residents living in the county from 1855-1864. The rest of the book contains detailed information about black and white people from Pulaski County and across Southwest Virginia who were called to testify in court in Newbern.
The funds will go toward professional conservation of the journal, which Martin has said is in poor condition. The work will be overseen by Emory & Henry College, which previously cataloged Wilderness Road’s extensive archive.
The registry and witness book was chosen for this year’s endangered artifacts list from among 30 items nominated statewide, according to VAM.
A Richmond-based membership and advocacy organization, VAM has run the competition for the past nine years to raise awareness and funds to preserve some of the state’s threatened artifacts.
According to VAM’s website, the items are chosen by conservators and artifact care experts from the Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
