ROANOKE — A prayer vigil in downtown Roanoke put on by many of the valley’s churches conveyed an overarching message to the hundreds in attendance: unity.
The last-minute event was a collective effort by many church leaders in the area, according to The Hill Church Lead Pastor Charles Wilson Jr., who helped lead participants in prayer at Martin Luther King Bridge before making the short walk together to First Baptist Church Gainsboro on North Jefferson Street on Saturday afternoon.
The vigil differed from many protests in the area and throughout the country that have stemmed from ongoing police brutality against the U.S.’s black communities, highlighted most recently by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
He said one of the main points of the event was to bring together divided parts of the community together to address those problems. Wilson said the area is very segregated when it comes to worship, which he said he attributes to the result of past racism that still affects many in the community today.
“It’s the result of racism that we worship separately ... We don’t believe that our action will be successful necessarily without asking for God to help us. This is about bringing together the divided parts of the community so we can go back to our places in the community and help bring change,” he said.
Among the more than dozen speakers were Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Police Chief and pastor Sam Roman. They expressed their support for the event and praised those in attendance for taking steps in the right direction.
Charnika Elliott — an elder at New Life Christian Fellowship — shared some strong words in First Baptist’s parking lot.
“For too long African Americans have been oppressed and depressed and taught to suppress due to acceptance and fear,” she said. “But it’s time for all races, colors and creeds to not be afraid ... And speak out for what you know to be true.”
Elliott continued, “It was the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that stated ‘our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’ It’s encouraging to see the people from all over the world in other continents that are now joining forces to speak out against the brutal injustices that have gone on far too long in this country.”
She said it was long past due for the people to combat the demonic presence of injustice that plagues the U.S.
“We are here lord for one agenda. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” she said to much applause and cheering form the crowd.
Wilson said that while he has not had any unpleasant experiences with police in the area, he knows other who have. However, he believes there is something different surrounding the movement throughout the country.
“I think something different is going to happen here. Something we haven’t had in years is that everyone’s antennas are up now, he said. “Roanoke has some of the highest levels of poverty, some of the highest level of generational poverty ... We are far behind of where we should be.”
Wilson said that there is no end goal in sight per say, but he intends to keep fighting for racial equality for as long as he’s alive.
“There is a very present reality of struggle ... I’m very hopeful like leaders of past that we work everyday no matter how frustrating it gets at times,” he said. “For us it is our time to do our part.”
Wilson said while progress will be made, he has no end goal where he sees his work being done.
“I don’t work in the sense where there’s going to be a day I get to rest,” he said. “I think I’m going to pour my life out and then I’ll be gone. I hope that my children and grandchildren don’t have to do some of the things I did just like I didn’t have to do some of the things my grandparents had to do.”
