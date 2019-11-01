Several Southwest Virginia communities were without electricity Friday morning after a windy night.
The outages were affecting 1,951 customers in Floyd County, 1,206 customers in the Goodview area, 189 customers in Callaway, 134 customers southeast of Rocky Mount, 237 customers in Westlake and 67 customers south of Thaxton, according to online information from Appalachian Power.
The power company site predicted that service would be restored at 1 p.m. in Floyd County and at 3 p.m. in the Goodview area, but had no estimate for the other areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.