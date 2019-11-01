Several Southwest Virginia communities were without electricity Friday morning after a windy night.

The outages were affecting 1,951 customers in Floyd County, 1,206 customers in the Goodview area, 189 customers in Callaway, 134 customers southeast of Rocky Mount, 237 customers in Westlake and 67 customers south of Thaxton, according to online information from Appalachian Power.

The power company site predicted that service would be restored at 1 p.m. in Floyd County and at 3 p.m. in the Goodview area, but had no estimate for the other areas.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

