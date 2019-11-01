Appalachian Power crews were out across the region Friday repairing the damage done by the prior night’s heavy rains and winds.

Outage numbers dropped rapidly throughout the day, though several hundred people remained without electricity heading into the evening at 5 p.m.

That included 788 reported customer outages in Franklin County, 380 in Bedford County and 363 in Roanoke County.

Most communities surrounding Roanoke and Christiansburg were down to just a handful of outages. Appalachian Power said early Friday that it had local crews and contractors in the field and planned to mobilize another 400 workers to the hardest-hit areas.

