More than 2,000 Appalachian Power customers in the Roanoke and New River valleys are without power, with the bulk of outages almost evenly split between Montgomery and Floyd counties, according to the electricity company.
Montgomery and Floyd counties show 1,024 and 1,087 customer outages respectively, according to an Appalachian Power outage map. There are fewer outages the surrounding localities of Pulaski, Roanoke and Franklin counties and the city of Roanoke, with each reporting no more than 200 customers without power.
In the Roanoke Valley, Appalachian Power reports reports the most outages in Roanoke County, where 199 customers are without power. The city of Roanoke and Franklin County, respectively, report 130 and 171 outages.
In Giles County, Appalachian Power reports fewer than five customer outages.
Heavy rainfall overnight also led to the closure of roads in the Roanoke and New River valleys Monday morning.
The region received from 2 to 4 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The Roanoke Police Department announced the following road closures on social media:
• The Wise Avenue bridge, on both the Roanoke and Vinton sides.
• Shaffers Crossing.
• Chesterton Street at Deyerle Road Southwest.
• King Street Northeast from Belle Avenue to Berkley Road Northeast.
• The 2700 block of Garden City Boulevard Southeast.
• The 900 to 1000 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest.
• Welcome Valley Road at Yellow Mountain Road Southeast.
In Salem, the low water bridge at Mill Lane and parts of West Riverside Drive and McVitty Road are closed, according to the city.
In Radford, there are partial closures on Second Avenue Extended and Park Road, a city spokeswoman said.
In Montgomery County, the rural areas around Riner and Elliston/Shawsville have several road closures, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, including:
• 4700 block of North Fork Road, near North Fork Roanoke River.
• Pilot Road at Old Pike Road.
• 4900 block of Brush Creek Road.
• Fairview Church Road near Sidney Church Road.
A flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for the counties of Roanoke, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe and the city of Radford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.