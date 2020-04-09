Thousands in Southwest Virginia remained without power Thursday afternoon after a night of storms and continued high winds into the day.
Local outage levels ranged from 2,964 customers affected in Bedford County to just 143 in Botetourt County, according to numbers listed by Appalachian Power as of 3 p.m.
Statewide, the utility company said it was working to restore service for just over 14,200 homes and businesses, or about 2% of its customer base.
Here's a breakdown of the local numbers:
- Bedford County: 2,964
- Botetourt County: 143
- Floyd County: 143
- Franklin County: 267
- Giles County: 2,185
- Montgomery County: 665
- Pulaski County: 408
- Roanoke: 559
- Roanoke Couty: 365
