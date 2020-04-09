Utility workers were restoring power to thousands of Southwest Virginia residents on Thursday, in the aftermath of storms.
Appalachian Power’s outage map showed more than 900 without power in Roanoke at about 8 a.m.; at least 1,820 in the New River Valley; and 5,846 in the Martinsville area. By 8:25 a.m., fewer than five outages remained in Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.