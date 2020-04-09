Utility workers were restoring power to thousands of Southwest Virginia residents on Thursday, in the aftermath of storms.

Appalachian Power’s outage map showed more than 900 without power in Roanoke at about 8 a.m.; at least 1,820 in the New River Valley; and 5,846 in the Martinsville area. By 8:25 a.m., fewer than five outages remained in Roanoke.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments