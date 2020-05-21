Residents of nearly 13 homes in southwest Roanoke were told to evacuate because of the possible failure of the Spring Valley Dam due to torrential rain.
The dam forms Spring Valley Lake, one of a series of small creek-fed lakes located in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood. People who live downstream from the lake were notified by telephone calls from the city’s Reverse E-911 system and by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel going door to door, according to a city news release.
Homes were evacuated along the following streets:
• 3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW to the 4000 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW
• 4000 block of Lake Dr., SW
• 1400 block of Deyerle Rd., SW
• 4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave., SW
The neighborhood, wedged between Brandon Avenue and Deyerle Road, has received 7.6 inches of rain since Tuesday, according to information found on the Roanoke’s Stormwater Utility’s online precipitation app.
Affected residents were notified via reverse 911 and were evacuated by emergency personnel who went door to door to the 13 homes identified as being at risk if the dam fails.
Residents in this affected area were advised to:
1. Evacuate now and go to higher ground outside the flood plain.
2. Gather supplies and leave immediately. Determine you and your family’s specific needs such as medication, baby items, etc. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.
3. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and take them with you.
4. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
For more information, visit www.roanokeva.gov/flood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.