Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO MAINTAIN THREAT OF FLOODING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, ROANOKE. * UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, ROANOKE. * SPRING VALLEY LAKE DAM IS IN DANGER OF FAILING, IF MORE HEAVY RAIN MOVES IN THIS MORNING, WHICH COULD CAUSE FLOODING IN THE IMMEDIATE AREA, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF CRAVENS CREEK ROAD, LAKE DRIVE, DEYERLE ROAD AND BRANDON AVENUE. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. * WATER IS FLOWING OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG CARVINS CREEK. ADDITIONAL FLOW FROM THE DAM ALONG WITH MORE RAINFALL WOULD CAUSE FLOODING ON PALM DALE ROAD AND VERNDALE ROAD IN THE SUN VALLEY SUBDIVISION AND ROUTE 743 NEAR THE INTERSECTIONS WITH PLANTATION ROAD. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&