Traffic wrecks were down during the 12-day Salem Fair that attracted thousands to the city, but arrests were up.
The Salem Police Department reported handling three wrecks, down from 10 last year, during the popular annual fair that wrapped up Sunday.
Two traffic summonses, compared to 18 last year, were issued.
An estimated 300,000 summer fun seekers flocked to the fairgrounds during the event’s run.
In addition to traffic calls, the police reported responding to 11 incidents that resulted in 13 people being charged with misdemeanors. The two most common charges, accounting for four cases apiece, were assault and disorderly conduct.
The tally of people charged was up slightly from eight clocked last year, when fair attendance was similar, and down from 21 the year prior when an uptick in turnout was seen.