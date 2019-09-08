The Radford City Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a city press release.

Jael Osterbauer, 21, was struck by a vehicle in front of 33 West Main Street in Radford around 9:54 p.m.

She was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to a Carilion Clinic spokeswoman. 

No charges have been filed in relation to the incident, Radford city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said via email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Radford City police at (540) 731-3624.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Jacob Demmitt covers business and technology out of the New River Valley bureau.

Recommended for you

Load comments