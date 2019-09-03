Virginia State Police identified the two people killed in a Sunday motorcycle wreck in Franklin County.
Jesse Mackinley Stapleton, 25, of Rocky Mount and Rodney Calvin Craighead Jr., 19, of Lynchburg died at the scene. Stapleton, the driver, was wearing a helmet. Craighead was not, according to a Tuesday news release.
The wreck occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Bethlehem Road near Boones Mill. Police said the 2007 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment into a ditch and caught fire.
Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.