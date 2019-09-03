Virginia State Police identified the two people killed in a Sunday motorcycle wreck in Franklin County.

Jesse Mackinley Stapleton, 25, of Rocky Mount and Rodney Calvin Craighead Jr., 19, of Lynchburg died at the scene. Stapleton, the driver, was wearing a helmet. Craighead was not, according to a Tuesday news release.

The wreck occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Bethlehem Road near Boones Mill. Police said the 2007 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment into a ditch and caught fire.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Casey Fabris covers Franklin County, Rocky Mount and Ferrum College.

Recommended for you

Load comments