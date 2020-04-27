Police confirmed Monday that two women missing since April 18 were the occupants of a vehicle pulled from Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday.
Police had been searching for Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary Rebecca “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County, since they failed to meet a friend at Smith Mountain Lake.
Buena Vista Police Lt. Waylon Miller confirmed that the bodies of Clark and Williams had been pulled from the lake on Saturday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office previously announced they had located a vehicle matching the description of the dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer the women were traveling in when they disappeared. The vehicle belonged to Williams.
The vehicle was found in the water in the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill, according the sheriff’s office. The women’s remains were sent to the state medical examiner, and the investigation is ongoing.
Family members of the women said they had known each other since high school and in the past few weeks had rekindled their friendship.
Clark’s family is waiting to learn more from police about how they ended up in the water, she said. But some details have emerged.
“They were headed to Smith Mountain Lake to meet a friend,” said Taylor Barger, who is Clark’s sister-in-law. “I think they were going to stay the night over at the lake with this friend.”
The friend, whom Barger didn’t name, called the family on April 18 to tell them Clark and Williams never showed up, she said.
Since the vehicle was found, the family has been searching for more information.
“My mother-in-law and I actually went down to the lake, and we saw the road they had gone down,” Barger said. “It’s a horrible road. You’re kind of just going down an old back country gravel road, and all of the sudden you’re pretty much in the lake. There’s no warning.
“There’s one sign that says, like, ‘dead end 1,000 feet ahead.’ And literally at 1001 feet, you’re in the water. There’s no lighting. I don’t know if they got lost or what,” Barger said.
Barger said Clark’s son, Jaydon, 17, and daughter, Tristen, 15, are doing remarkably well, considering the situation. Despite Clark’s struggles with substance abuse and unemployment, Barger remembered her as a person who wanted to make others happy.
“She was loud, and she was always trying to make somebody laugh,” Barger said. “She would laugh until she cried, and you couldn’t help but laugh with her. She had a heart of gold; she truly did. She loved her kids, and she loved her family. She was just a good person.”
Williams also leaves behind a grieving family, including four children: Chy, 23; David, 15; Dylan 13; and Sophie, 8.
“They’re trying to cope,” their dad, David Williams said.
The Rockbridge County couple would have celebrated their wedding anniversary in two weeks, he said. They had been married for 16 years.
“She was a loving wife and mother,” David said of Becky.
She had a passion for the medical field, working at various times as a certified nurse aide, phlebotomist and in other roles, he said. “She would gravitate towards anything that was helping someone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.