A Roanoke woman was issued citations for a hit and run and failure to maintain control early Saturday after crashing her car northeast of the city’s downtown, according to police.
Renee Roman, 36, struck a guardrail with her car near the intersection of 13th Street and Orange Avenue Northeast, according to the Roanoke Police Department. She was not in her car when police arrived to the scene, a department official said.
The incident was reported at approximately 2:16 a.m.
Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said no injuries have been reported.
