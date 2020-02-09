A Bedford County man was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after he was struck by a Ford work truck on U.S. 460 near the Moose Lodge, the Virginia State Police said in a news release Saturday evening.

Hunter Dillon Noel, 21, was walking west in the grass median when he was struck at approximately 5:19 a.m. by a white 2008-2016, Ford F-250 or F-350 traveling west in the left lane of the highway, the release said. 

Noel was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  Damage to the Ford was to the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

