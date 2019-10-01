A bid to create a standalone emergency room off U.S. 460 on the east side of Roanoke County drew the support of the county planning commission Tuesday night.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning sought by LewisGale Medical Center.
That hospital system hopes to open a freestanding emergency department, its second in the region, at the corner of Challenger Avenue and West Ruritan Road near Chick-fil-A.
The project would be similar to the facility created near Tanglewood Mall in 2017 and would offer eight exam rooms.
Homeowners who live near the current project site in Bonsack have been worried about the prospect of funneling more traffic to a busy intersection at the entrance to their neighborhood.
During a public hearing Tuesday, eight residents voiced strong concerns about the location. Several said they supported bringing an emergency center to that end of the community but urged LewisGale to consider other lots that don’t so closely border a residential neighborhood.
“We’re really concerned about the congestion and the safety,” said homeowner Bill Wheeler. “As you’ve been hearing over and over, 460 and that intersection is a mess.”
Shabo Karkenny said another commercial development on that corner would compound the problems the neighborhood already battles daily.
“If this happens, we’re going to suffer,” he said. “We’re talking about hundreds of homes.”
LewisGale tried to reassure people that its facility would be relatively low impact. The project was expected to generate in the range of 40 patient visits per day and 10 ambulance trips per week, representatives said.
It wouldn’t be comparable to the Chick-fil-A, a project several speakers mentioned Tuesday, said LewisGale attorney Dan Layman.
“This would be like a mouse compared to an elephant,” Layman said.
During the public hearing, two residents who live off other ends of the corridor offered their support for the project, citing the benefits of a closer emergency care center.
The planning commission, in reaching its decision, said in part that a medical facility along the corridor was consistent with the long-term goals of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Since at least 2005, that plan has envisioned this property as part of a transitional district with lower-intensity commercial and institutional uses.
“It’s been conceived of that this corridor would develop in this fashion for at least 14 years,” said Vice Chairman Rick James.
Commissioners added they were sensitive to the concerns about traffic but said studies concluded that LewisGale’s proposal would have a minimal impact on road conditions.
Several also said they were glad to see that LewisGale submitted a proffer prohibiting it from using blasting during construction. That had been among the concerns raised by the site’s closest neighbors.
The rezoning request now heads to the board of supervisors for a final decision. The supervisors are slated to hold another public hearing Oct. 22.
The rezoning application seeks to change the designation of the project site, 1423 W. Ruritan Road, from residential status to C1 or low-intensity commercial zoning to allow for a medical use.
