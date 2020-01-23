A small private airplane slid off the runway after landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Thursday.
No one was injured and the two-seat, single-engine RV-8 aircraft did not appear to be damaged, according to Brad Boettcher, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development.
After landing safely at about noon, the plane veered off the runway, into a grassy area and through a concrete drainage ditch before coming to a stop on a taxiway, Boettcher said.
The pilot, who was flying alone, restarted the plane and moved it while the runway was closed briefly for inspection.
Virginia State Police were called to investigate.
Such incidents are rare; Boettcher said there have been two or three in the past four years at the airport.
