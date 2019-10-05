A plane bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, returned to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Saturday morning after its crew received indication of a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.
No injuries were reported, according to both the Federal Aviation Administration and the airline.
The plane, which landed safely at about 5:50 a.m., is an Embraer 145 operated by Piedmont Airlines, according to an email from FAA spokesman Jim Peters. Piedmont is a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.
While the FAA told The Roanoke Times Saturday that the declared emergency was due to a report of possible smoke from the bathroom, the airline said smoke was not deemed an official reason.
The plane’s 34 passengers were moved to a different aircraft to complete their flight to Charlotte, American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said.
The replacement aircraft departed from Roanoke airport at 7:03 a.m. and arrived in Charlotte at 8:37 a.m., roughly two hours after its initially scheduled arrival, according to American Airlines’ flight status page.
The FAA will investigate the matter, Peters said.
Roanoke-Blacksburg airport officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
