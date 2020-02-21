A protester was arrested this week on three charges of assaulting workers for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
As part of a covert operation Tuesday, Virginia State Police went to the site of a tree-sit blockade in Montgomery County, where they arrested Emma Howell, 22, on three outstanding charges, according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
Two of the charges alleged assaults that happened last year; the third involved an encounter Feb. 14.
According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, police dressed as workers for a Mountain Valley erosion control crew before making the arrest. “Collusion between police and the multibillion dollar Mountain Valley Pipeline project is clearer than ever,” the organization said in a Facebook post.
Geller wrote in an email that police went undercover because it enabled them to find and serve Howell with the outstanding arrest warrants. She declined to say how police were dressed or to provide any other details, citing a policy of not discussing “operational or tactical measures taken as part of a covert investigative effort.”
But even if police had dressed as pipeline workers, that alone would not be an unusual or improper practice, according to Tod Burke, a former police officer and retired criminal justice professor at Radford University.
Opponents “have a right to criticize, but I’m sorry, the whole point of an undercover operation is to be undercover,” Burke said. “You’re supposed to have a cover, being part of the environment is all part of information gathering.”
Foes of the natural gas pipeline have often clashed with construction and security workers for Mountain Valley at or near the tree-sit off Yellow Finch Lane in the Elliston area. While uniformed officers might have been able to arrest Howell at the site, Burke said a covert operation allowed them to gather information that might otherwise not have been available.
“You really want to get to the deeper issues,” he said.
Howell, of Elliston, is being held without bond, Geller said. Last year, Howell was found locked to a horizontal drill at a pipeline work site in Pittsylvania County. Howell was convicted of trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $2,500, according to online court records
One of the assault charges against Howell is detailed in a civil action that Mountain Valley filed, seeking an injunction to remove the protesters from two tree stands they have occupied since September 2018, blocking the company from cutting trees for a pipeline that remains under construction.
On May 29, 2019, security officers saw that one of the stands was not occupied and attempted to climb the tree and remove it, according to a declaration filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. Someone in the other tree stand, about 50 feet off the ground, dropped a rope to the ground and then used a zip line to transfer to the unoccupied stand.
In a struggle for the rope leading to the first stand, Howell and several other protesters “pushed and shoved” a Mountain Valley security officer before regaining control of the aerial blockade, according to the declaration.
Mountain Valley’s request for an injunction has since been moved to Montgomery County Circuit Court, where it remains pending.
Details on the other two assault charges against Howell were not available Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.