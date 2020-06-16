ROCKY MOUNT — A Franklin County native started an online petition to have the statue of a Confederate soldier removed from its perch in front of the county’s courthouse.
Tuesday afternoon, Lekeith Tolliver, 37, stood before the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and read from that petition, which has accumulated more than 3,000 electronic signatures since he posted it last week.
“What message is being sent to the residents of Franklin County and its visitors by allowing this form of representation to cast a shadow upon Main Street and its courthouse doors?” Tolliver said.
The protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer have led to demands for the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the South.
Closer to home, the Franklin County School Board voted 6-0 on June 8 to ban Confederate flag imagery from the school’s dress code after declining to do so in January.
Francis Amos, 77, of Rocky Mount spoke against moving the statue, saying the money is better spent on other issues. “Removing our history is not the route to enlightenment,” he said. “That can best be accomplished otherwise.”
The entire seven-member board was present. None addressed the issue from the dais.
A handful of people in the audience applauded Amos’s remarks, while audience members both inside and outside the council chamber applauded Tolliver. Social distancing rules were enforced, so that only about 50 people were allowed into the chamber, with county emergency services workers scanning people’s temperatures before admitting them.
A more recent Change.org petition to leave the statue in place had more than 450 signatures Tuesday evening.
Advocates for the removal of the statue said they intend to return for the board’s evening public hearing.
The statue in question is one that the Franklin County Historical Society took great pains to replace after a pickup truck crashed into it in 2007 and smashed it to pieces. The original statue was dedicated in 1910 after a fundraising campaign conducted by the Jubal Early Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The replacement statue, dedicated in 2010 and possibly Virginia's newest Confederate memorial, was supported by $500 in county funding (the bulk of the $162,949 cost of replacing the statue came from the errant driver's insurance company and the county's insurance policy). The monument is meant to commemorate county soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Amos, a retired physician and supporter of the restoration of the statue in 2010, declined to comment after speaking to the board.
Tolliver’s petition argues that Confederate monuments symbolize white supremacy and oppression of black Americans. He proposes that the statue be moved to the Jubal A. Early Preservation Trust in Hardy.
Early was from the Red Valley section of the county, where his family homeplace still stands. He was a West Point graduate who represented Franklin County in Virginia House of Delegates and served as commonwealth's attorney before the Civil War. He was a Confederate general during the war and later practiced law in Lynchburg, becoming an outspoken advocate of the "Lost Cause" movement.
Tolliver said a discussion about moving the statue is long overdue. “It’s a conversation that I’ve been having with a lot of people for a long time and I couldn’t get any traction.”
He was inspired to create the petition by a one-man protest conducted by his colleague Henry Turnage, 40, who has a residence in Rocky Mount.
For the past seven days, Turnage, who is African American, has been standing in front of the statue to call attention to its Confederate symbolism. Turnage, who attended Tuesday’s board meeting, compared having the statue by the courthouse entrance to having a monument adorned with swastikas.
“I don’t want my son walking under a Confederate flag to go into a courtroom,” Turnage said.
The petition comes as a new state law taking effect July 1 will allow local governments to remove any war memorial on public property as long as it publishes its intent to do so, holds a public hearing within 30 days, and if it votes to remove the memorial, waits at least 30 days to offer the memorial for relocation to a musuem, historial society, government or military battlefield.
Already, the Roanoke City Council has indicated its intent to start that process July 6 for an obelisk erected across from city hall in 1960 in honor of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Neighboring Roanoke County has one Confederate monument that would qualify for removal under the new state law: a statue in front of the former county courthouse at Main Street and College Avenue in downtown Salem.
When the county sold the courthouse to Roanoke College in the late 1980s, the county retained an easement around the statue and ownership of the statue, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.
"Staff is currently compiling historical information and researching the legal abilities to remove monuments as outlined in the new law," Whittaker wrote in an email Tuesday. "This will all be provided to the Board of Supervisors for their consideration."
Whittaker said Roanoke County has two additional monuments to Confederates that would not fall under the new law. One is at the Hanging Rock Battlefield off Virginia 311. The county owns the surrounding land, which is linked to Salem by the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail greenway, but not the site of the monument.
The parcel on which the monument sits, and the monument, are owned by the Preservation Foundation to Fincastle Rifles Camp No. 1326 Sons of Confederate Veterans, Whittaker said.
Also nearby, on a Virginia Department of Transportation right of way near Interstate 81, is a commemorative obelisk to the 1864 fight between Union troops retreating to West Virginia after a campaign down the Shenandoah Valley and Confederates chasing their rear guard.
Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.
