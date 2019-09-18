One person suffered smoke inhalation from a fire that broke out in the basement of a Salem home Tuesday night.
The fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Bowman Avenue, in the southern part of the city, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.
Firefighters arrived within four minutes and were able to quickly contain the fire, the department said.
Four people were in the home at the time. One was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of what was described as minor smoke inhalation.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
