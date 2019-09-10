One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Garst Mill Road, said Amy Whittaker, a county spokeswoman.
Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.
As of 4:45 p.m., police are diverting traffic at the intersection. Police estimated that lanes would be closed for several hours.
Northbound Brambleton Avenue lanes are completely blocked.
Southbound drivers should take Pinevale or View avenue. Drivers on Garst Mill Road should detour on Cresthill Drive.
Speed was a factor in the crash, according to Whittaker, who said police received reports of one of the vehicles involved in another crash on Brambleton Avenue.
The person killed in the crash was not in that vehicle, Whittaker said.
Maurice Fisher, 63, was driving south on Brambleton from the Family Dollar to his nearby clinic.
Minutes before the crash happened, Fisher said he saw a car pass going 60 to 70 mph, he estimated.
"This white car goes whizzing past me in the wrong lane," Fisher said. "He was like a bat out of hell."
Police had not released additional information about the crash as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Staff writer Andrew Adkins contributed information to this report.
