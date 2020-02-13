A person was found dead early Thursday after a fire was reported at a home in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire, which was reported about 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, appeared to have extinguished on its own when first responders arrived, officials said. A relative discovered the scene and alerted the fire department.
Smoke and heat damage was found on the second floor of the house. Crews also discovered a deceased person there.
No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
The cause of the events remained under investigation Thursday pending an assessment by the medical examiner, authorities said.
