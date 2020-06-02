One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 581 near Valley View Mall late Monday night.
The vehicle overturned several times around 10:04 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. No other injuries were reported.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 581 near Valley View Mall late Monday night.
The vehicle overturned several times around 10:04 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. No other injuries were reported.
