A person was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after a car careened down an embankment and slid into a tree, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Riverbrook Road near Philpott Dam. The car, a late-model sedan, had fallen about 20 feet down the slope and come to rest with its rear submerged in the Smith River.
A person trapped inside the car was rescued and lifted up the embankment after a recovery operation that took about an hour and a half, officials said. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded, as did a medic unit and Franklin County's special operations team.
The person rescued was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that appeared serious but not life-threatening, authorities said.
