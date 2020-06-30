Franklin crash

One person was airlifted to a hospital after a car went down an embankment near Philpott Dam in Franklin County.

 Courtesy of Franklin County Department of Public Safety

A person was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after a car careened down an embankment and slid into a tree, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Riverbrook Road near Philpott Dam. The car, a late-model sedan, had fallen about 20 feet down the slope and come to rest with its rear submerged in the Smith River.

A person trapped inside the car was rescued and lifted up the embankment after a recovery operation that took about an hour and a half, officials said. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded, as did a medic unit and Franklin County's special operations team.

The person rescued was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that appeared serious but not life-threatening, authorities said.​

