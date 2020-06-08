The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 51,251 — an increase of 570 from the 50,681 reported Sunday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10% as of Thursday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Monday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
The 51,251 cases reported Monday include 48,879 confirmed cases and 2,372 probable cases. Also, there are 1,477 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,373 confirmed and 104 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,472 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (80%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,603 and 414 deaths.
VDH said there are 391 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 830 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
