A driver killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Franklin County was a Hardy woman, according to Virginia State Police.
She was identified in a news release as Shyanne Keaton, 24. Keaton died in one of two fatal crashes in the county Tuesday.
Keaton was driving a Nissan Sentra east on Hardy Road at 7:39 p.m. and failed to yield to a Jeep Cherokee, which collided with her car, the release said. Keaton, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
No information was available on the driver of the Jeep, but state police said the driver was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Earlier in the day, a two-car crash on U.S. 220 killed a Rocky Mount woman and injured two other people, state police said.
Jean Young Mattox, 86, was a passenger in a Ford Taurus driving south on 220 at about 1 p.m. when the car made a left turn onto Virginia 615 and failed to yield to a Buick Regal headed north on 220, a Virginia State Police news release said. The Buick collided with the Ford.
Mattox was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died, the release said. The driver of the Ford, Irene Young Shively of Rocky Mount, and the driver of the Buick, Oliver Steiner, 69, were both injured, according to state police.
All three people were wearing seat belts, the news release said.