The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19, or 17 more than the day before, and that no one living in Southwestern Virginia has received a positive test result so far.
The health department for the first time provided figures for the number of people admitted to the hospital. As of noon, 19 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two.
Carilion Clinic on Wednesday said it had tested 165 people and had gotten negative results back for a third of them, while results are pending for the other patients. Much of the testing is taken place at private labs that are required to report all results to the Health Department.
Test results are in for 1,923 Virginians. It is not known how man are pending. Results can take several days.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m.
This breaking news item will be updated
That’s 8,650,003 in VA they don’t have it. The sky is falling.
Please don't be stupid. If you've ever seen an exponential curve, you know it starts very slowly and then takes off very quickly later on. Also, remember that only about a third of the tests that they've made have been returned with any sort of result because of the delay. That's why there aren't any cases in SWVA -- we're not testing hardly anyone yet because we don't have the means. The threat of this disease to people over 60 or people with compromised health is very real. How many of those 8,650,000 people fit that description? A lot of them. Don't go spreading the disease around just because you want to believe Laura Ingraham or Kenneth Coleman.
