Carilion COVID-19

Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee (from left); Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine at Carilion; and Dr. Patrice Weiss, Carilion’s chief medical officer, keep their distance from one another during Wednesday’s briefing to discuss the health system’s COVID-19 plans. Social distancing is known to reduce the number of cases, delay their onset and reduce the opportunity for cases to occur as clusters.

 LUANNE RIFE | The Roanoke Times

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19, or 17 more than the day before, and that no one living in Southwestern Virginia has received a positive test result so far.

The health department for the first time provided figures for the number of people admitted to the hospital. As of noon, 19 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two.

Carilion Clinic on Wednesday said it had tested 165 people and had gotten negative results back for a third of them, while results are pending for the other patients. Much of the testing is taken place at private labs that are required to report all results to the Health Department.

Test results are in for 1,923 Virginians. It is not known how man are pending. Results can take several days.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m.

This breaking news item will be updated

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments