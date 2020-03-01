Two people were found dead in a southeast Roanoke home Sunday afternoon, police have said.
Their bodies were discovered after officers responded to a call for well-being check about 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive, according to spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.
Cline said the bodies belonged to an adult male and an adult female, but she did not identify them or give their ages, and did not include any other information about their circumstances, including the possible manner of their deaths.
“This is a developing investigation,” Cline said Sunday night.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 344-8500, or to text police at 274637 with a message that begins “RoanokePD.”
Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
More information will be reported as it become available.
