A Penhook man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Franklin County near Smith Mountain Lake.
Yancy Caleb Velazquez, 20, was the front seat passenger and not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to Virginia State Police.
A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Brooks Mill Road (Virginia 834) around 7 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree one-tenth of a mile north of Burnt Chimney Road (Virginia 670). The driver fled and was not located at the time of the crash.
State police are investigating the incident and have questioned several of the other passengers about the identity of the driver. Troopers are now following up on leads, according to a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.