A Penhook man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Franklin County near Smith Mountain Lake.

Yancy Caleb Velazquez, 20, was the front seat passenger and not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Brooks Mill Road (Virginia 834) around 7 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree one-tenth of a mile north of Burnt Chimney Road (Virginia 670). The driver fled and was not located at the time of the crash.

State police are investigating the incident and have questioned several of the other passengers about the identity of the driver. Troopers are now following up on leads, according to a news release.

Tags

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments