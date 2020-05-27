Mackenzie Beyers had a contagious smile and a genuine kindness that won’t be forgotten.
The Lord Botetourt High School student had just finished up her senior year and was setting her sights on a career in the demanding field of welding.
“She was a great, great kid,” said Lord Botetourt Principal Andy Dewease. “It’s such a tragic accident.”
Beyers, 18, of Troutville, died Tuesday after being injured in a collision on May 15. She and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. on Brandon Avenue, near Malcolm Street, in Roanoke.
The crash is under investigation, Roanoke police said. No charges had been sought as of Tuesday. Information about the condition of the second pedestrian wasn’t available Wednesday.
The collision happened just three days before Beyers’ high school graduation ceremony. In a statement on behalf of the school community, Dewease said Beyers would be remembered by all who knew her for her smile and her spirit.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mackenzie Beyers,” he said. “She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, teachers, the staff and the entire Botetourt community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.