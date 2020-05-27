Mackenzie Beyers had a contagious smile and a genuine kindness that won’t be forgotten.

The Lord Botetourt High School student had just finished up her senior year and was setting her sights on a career in the demanding field of welding.

“She was a great, great kid,” said Lord Botetourt Principal Andy Dewease. “It’s such a tragic accident.”

Beyers, 18, of Troutville, died Tuesday after being injured in a collision on May 15. She and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. on Brandon Avenue, near Malcolm Street, in Roanoke.

The crash is under investigation, Roanoke police said. No charges had been sought as of Tuesday. Information about the condition of the second pedestrian wasn’t available Wednesday.

The collision happened just three days before Beyers’ high school graduation ceremony. In a statement on behalf of the school community, Dewease said Beyers would be remembered by all who knew her for her smile and her spirit.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mackenzie Beyers,” he said. “She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, teachers, the staff and the entire Botetourt community.”

Recommended for you

Load comments