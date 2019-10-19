Virginia State Police are asking the public for help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
The hit-and-run occurred Friday on U.S. 11 in front of the Dodge’s gas station and convenience store just south of U.S. 220 near Cloverdale in Botetourt County.
Police are looking for a 2018 or 2019, metallic blue, Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. The vehicle was traveling south when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway between the Dodge store and McDonalds, according to a VSP news release.
The vehicle continued south towards Roanoke. It should have damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, including the side mirror.
Police have not released the name or the condition of the pedestrian.
Anyone with information or anyone who sees the vehicle involve is asked to call police at 800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
