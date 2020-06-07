A man was struck by a car on Williamson Road in Roanoke early Sunday and later died at the hospital, state police said.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a 62-year-old man was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic while crossing the 2800 block of Williamson Road. He was stationary in the left lane when hit was hit, according to state police, who were called to help Roanoke police investigate the crash.
The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released Sunday morning pending notification of his family.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. No charges are pending, state police said.
