Patrick Henry High School’s proposed fieldhouse for sports teams moved a step closer to its season opener.
The Roanoke Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of plans for the $3 million, two-story fieldhouse during its Monday meeting, which was held via the Zoom teleconferencing platform and streamed over Facebook Live. The commission’s recommendation goes to the Roanoke City Council for its consideration June 15.
If approved by the council, the fieldhouse will be constructed at one end of Patrick Henry’s football stadium, where part of it would be built into a hillside. The approximately 12,500-square-foot building would house locker rooms for football teams during the fall, as well as provide ample indoor practice space for soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, wrestling and cheer teams.
The commission needed to approve changes to current zoning for the stadium site in order to make way for the fieldhouse. Commissioners approved the changes on a 6-0 vote, with commissioner James Smith abstaining because his wife, Lutheria Smith, is a Roanoke School Board member.
Commissioners had some concerns about the appearance of the split-block façade and the management and care for trees on a hillside that faces the neighborhood above Blenheim Road. Architect Richard Rife earlier told commissioners that the design was intended to be simple and cost-effective. He also told commissioners that dead trees on the property’s perimeter would be replaced.
Two residents submitted comments to the commission opposing the project. Judith Harrison said that she was “very concerned that the city would even think of spending money on something like this” during the COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected the city’s budget.
Kathy Gross, along with her husband George, asked that the money for the project instead be used “for academic rather than for athletic programs such as the fieldhouse.”
The money for the fieldhouse comes from the school district’s $5 million capital improvements budget, which cannot be used for operational expenses, commissioners were told. The rest of the capital money is being used for school roof repairs, adding air conditioning to some gymnasiums and other projects.
Dan Foutz, who represents the Patrick Henry Athletics Boosters Association and who said he lives near the high school, told the commission that he believed the fieldhouse would be in line with other physical improvements that have occurred at both Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools over the past 12 years. Each school was redesigned from a 1960s open-campus style of separate buildings to a more secure, unified school building. Patrick Henry’s opened in August 2007, and Fleming’s in August 2009. Each got its own football stadium, which neither previously had.
Foutz said that he had been part of original plans to build a fieldhouse a dozen years ago, before the Great Recession shelved the plans. He also said that the high school renovations could have had much to do with Roanoke’s improved graduation rates and test scores the past decade.
“There have been many studies as of late as to what high school athletics can do for the student-athletes academically and those improved academics also directly affect our community,” Foutz said.
