Roanoke's Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building will reopen June 8 for residents who need access to the commissioner of the revenue and the treasurer's office, Mayor Sherman Lea announced Wednesday.
The limited opening of city hall is part of Roanoke's gradual restart of in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A limited number of people will be allowed inside between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting June 8. Visitors must wear face masks, which will be provided by security personnel if people don't have personal masks. Visitors must also use hand sanitizer, which will be made available.
On July 1, DMV services are expected to return to the building. If all goes well with the phased reopenings at that point, the remainder of the municipal building will reopen to the public and return to normal hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
City libraries will reopen curbside service and drop boxes July 6. Library patrons can call libraries to order books and they can use the boxes for returns.
On June 15, some city employees will be called back to work in their municipal offices.
"This is good news," Lea said during a Wednesday video news conference. "I want to emphasize that we utilize our personal responsibility ... keeping physical distance, wearing masks when required when we enter buildings. Those must be observed we ready to move forward but we must continue to be responsible for our actions not only for our health but for others."
Last week, the city announced that the public swimming pools at Washington and Fallon parks would not open this summer. The city is working with other groups to possibly open the pools in the summer of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.