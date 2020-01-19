Ryan Bell’s elders told him growing up to stay away from Roanoke’s Grandin Road, and the Grandin Theatre in particular.
There’s nothing there for black people, they said, still leery from the Raleigh Court neighborhood’s segregated past. And he did as he was told — until now.
Today, Bell is the newest member of the nonprofit theater’s board, and he’s using the theater to host a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Monday called, fittingly, “Black Faces in White Places.”
The panel of diversity and inclusion experts will advise African Americans on how to navigate inside a mostly white workplace to advance sensitivity and inclusion, and give white business leaders and owners a sense of what it’s like to be one of their minority employees.
Tickets to the event, which is free, were gone within a week.
“Which lets me know that, people are waiting for these conversations to leave the church, leave the barber shop, leave the boardroom and start being had in a larger circle,” said Bell, family and community engagement coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools and founder of The Bell Effect, the host for the discussion.
The program, which Bell considered a test of the Grandin’s mission of being a cultural community center for all, is exactly the kind of event the theater wants to be known for, said its executive director, Ian Fortier.
“We have no ceiling to who can come into this building or for what reason,” he said.
Bell founded The Bell Effect to offer consulting to individuals and organizations about how to have a greater effect. This event is a way to provide that service for free to those who lack the means to pay for it.
The panelists are Vincent Pierson, a Roanoke native and corporate diversity and inclusion advocate; Karen Sanders, chief diversity officer for the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine; and LaShan Lovelace, director of diversity and inclusion at Radford University.
Bell said that while young African Americans are more commonly hired in professional jobs now, getting in the door isn’t the end of the challenge.
“Diversity is only half the conversation,” he said. “It’s not enough for us to say we’ve increased the number of X, Y and Z. Now how do we begin to really truthfully begin to include them in an authentic way?”
Part of Monday’s discussion will be about how African Americans can themselves make change from the inside. Bell said it will address questions like:
“How do you speak out without risking losing your job?”
“What does it feel like to be the only black voice?”
“What does it look like to be able to bring other people along with you?”
White business owners and leaders likely will hear what life might be like for their black employees.
“Your employees might not ever come to you and say this,” Bell said, “but I guarantee you, if you have black people working for you, these are some of the things they experience.”
Bell said it’s important to give white employers a chance to understand how to be more inclusive.
“And then from there, if you do nothing with it … then we have a whole different type of conversation.”
Given what he’d been taught about the theater and the neighborhood’s segregated past, he said he was skeptical when he was invited to join the Grandin board.
Raleigh Court, like other early Roanoke suburbs, was kept exclusively white for decades by deed restrictions that barred owners from selling houses there to a range of racial, ethnic and religious minorities.
But Bell said Fortier and other board members told him of the Grandin’s mission to be a cultural community center. Their ready willingness to host his program Monday convinced him of their sincerity.
Fortier said the Grandin has strived to be a home for a wide range of diverse groups. They construe diversity to include not just race and ethnicity, but gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion and socioeconomic status.
The theater is home to programs including its own annual African American film festival, a Latin film festival, events for African American sororities, the Jewish community and refugee organization s, as well as private movie screenings with brighter house lights and lower volume for children with autism.
Fortier and the board are aware that, while segregationist policies are a thing of the past, and the theater and neighborhood consider themselves progressive and welcoming, “the perception from the external side is not necessarily congruent with that,” he said. “It can be perceived as a daunting place, a place that’s not welcoming.”
Bell’s program Monday is evidence the theater is beginning to break down those perceptions.
“The fact that he sold out speaks not only to his program,” Fortier said, “but also our commitment to this community.”
