Leah Kopf said she didn’t tell her husband, Jerry, where she was going when she piled their 7-year-old triplets in the family vehicle one day in March, just after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down Virginia.
Mom and daughters arrived home from their surprise outing with a cat carrier.
Leah said she assured her husband they’d take the very shy gray kitten back to the Radford Animal Shelter after fostering it for a few weeks. But Jerry wasn’t having it. He eventually put his foot down.
“He was the one that encouraged me to keep him, even though I thought he would be the one to want me to take him back,” Leah said.
While first-graders Nora, Anna and Ella become attached, their dad liked the cat best of all. Tigger had found a permanent home.
It’s become a familiar story among many shelter workers: the increasing number of “foster failures” —people who intend to foster dogs and cats for a time but end up adopting them permanently.
Fear of the rapid and deadly spread of COVID-19 has closed businesses and offices and kept people at home for nearly two months, with no designated end to government stay-at-home recommendations. So people have turned to new pets to stave off loneliness and boredom.
Animal shelters in some states have reported shortages of adoptable animals to meet the quarantine demand. While most Southwest Virginia shelters still have animals available, they’ve seen upticks in both adoptions and people willing to foster.
Officials in Radford were concerned about what might happen if shelter staff had to be quarantined, so a plea went out in mid-March for people to foster most of the facility’s cats and dogs. Forty-six volunteers came forward, Senior Animal Control Officer Adele Katrovitz said. And since then, at least 30 of those animals have been adopted.
“Our usual fosterers are not normally adopters,” Katrovitz said. “But people this time were more on board for it because they knew that they were going to be at home for a prolonged period of time … so it was an ideal opportunity for them to be able to help an animal, help their community and possibly find that animal a forever home.”
At Roanoke Valley SPCA, fewer animals are coming in and foster volunteers and adoptions are up.
“We have one adoptable dog right now, and we have six available cats,” said Suzanne Cresswell, director of philanthropy and community engagement. “That’s not normal numbers for us. We usually have 10 to 12 dogs, minimum, and we generally have 10 to 12 cats at a given time in the building, not counting ones in foster.”
The agency has a waiting list for people who want to foster animals, Cresswell said. And staff is advising people who want to adopt to check the shelter’s website daily for new arrivals.
Stints in foster care have also extended, Cresswell said. “We’re very lucky that our fosters were able to say, ‘Well it was supposed to be two weeks, and it was six, and that’s OK.’ ”
Of 15 animals in foster care recently, Cresswell said 12 of them were converting to adoptions. The other three animals will return to the shelter to await adoption.
When news of the pandemic got serious in Virginia, most shelters moved to doing business by appointment only and taking foster and adoption applications over the phone and online. Many also asked the community to help take in animals for the short term.
“As soon as we got the inkling that closing to the public might be something we were going to have to do, I mobilized our staff and I said, ‘Let’s get them into foster,’ ” said Eileen Mahan, executive director of the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.
“The community came out in droves,” Mahan said. “I would say we’ve received probably hundreds of emails, messages, phone calls from people wanting to foster. So it’s been pretty awesome.”
But, that hasn’t translated to a reduction in animals needing homes in the county.
“I don’t think it’s any different than usual. We have the same amount of dogs in our care right now,” Mahan said. “We’re just handling the situation a little differently.”
And spring kitten season is just beginning, she added.
Every shelter in the region is expected to see the annual influx of litters needing homes.
The Franklin County Humane Society has already taken in several litters of kittens, shelter Director Anita Scott said. But overall, its shelter population is below normal.
“We’ve had fewer animal intakes than we would have,” Scott said. “We average 45 to 50 dogs at one time, but we’ve been able to keep it down to 30.”
At first, the pandemic doubled the foster program from about 20 participating households to up to 40 after the stay-at-home orders, Scott said. And adoptions increased as well. All the cats went to new adoptive homes, she said.
But adoption numbers overall seem to have stabilized for now, she added.
Scott said she hopes local interest in animal welfare will remain high once the pandemic subsides.
“Hopefully, people will still consider helping because this isn’t just a need that is only during a pandemic; this is year round,” Scott said. “It’s a constant need of people to open their homes, whether it’s through adoptions or fosters.”
