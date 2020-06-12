The request to paddle board solo and eat at tables 6 feet apart didn’t deter turnout at Rock House Marina’s paddle-up concert Thursday.
The Claytor Lake marina has held several live music events since May, when Phase 1 of reopening allowed outdoor dining to resume. But this was by far the largest, said organizer Michael Valach.
Despite the volume, social distancing was encouraged.
“The key thing that we looked at was making sure that all of our tables were 6 feet away,” Valach said. “I feel good about it, people seem to be staying apart.”
Attendees could listen to live music from tables in the outdoor seating area, from boats, or from rented paddleboards and kayaks.
Valach, the president of Mountain 2 Island, which provided the rentals, said that all rented equipment was thoroughly sanitized. Renters were able to pay and sign waivers online beforehand.
He said he wasn’t worried about boaters getting too close, since most of them had arrived together.
If the attendees were concerned about being in a large group, they didn’t show it. Almost every table on the upper and lower deck was occupied by customers singing along to the Jared Stout Band. The musicians played everything from the Charlie Daniels Band to Queen to Bruno Mars, alternating covers with originals.
Tammy Osborne, sitting by the band on the lower deck, said she wasn’t daunted by the large turnout.
“I knew everyone would have their space,” she said. “I was just excited to get out here for some live music.”
Masked wait staff brought food from the Dockside Grill to customers, who could order in person or online. Customers could also indulge in a scoop of Homestead Creamery ice cream, served inside the Dockside Grill, or a glass of wine.
Unlike Rock House Marina, Iron Heart Winery was up and running for the first time this year at the event, serving drinks out of its mobile truck.
“We built this truck last year, and it was running like every weekend,” said owner Adam Fariss. “This is the first event we’ve been at since November.”
Fariss said that when Iron Heart closed the tasting room at its farm winery in Allisonia in March, it moved to 100% delivery. The tasting room remains closed, he said, but the truck can easily adhere to safety precautions.
“We sanitized the whole truck and everything, and we brought masks to wear, but everything’s open-air,” Fariss said, “so we’ve just been sanitizing our hands and then the hard surfaces.”
The marina’s outdoor space made it possible to not only host Iron Heart Winery, but, Valach said, the event itself.
“We’ve done paddle-up concerts for the last two seasons, and we do it because we’re outside,” he said. “We’re just trying to get outside and enjoy it.”
