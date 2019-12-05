firebrief 120619

The fire, kindled accidentally within a wall near an exterior entryway, was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the 500 block of Bluff Avenue Southwest.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Two people were displaced early Thursday when a fire struck their apartment building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries were reported but the fire spread to two apartments inside the house, officials said. The tenants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

