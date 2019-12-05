Two people were displaced early Thursday when a fire struck their apartment building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire, kindled accidentally within a wall near an exterior entryway, was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the 500 block of Bluff Avenue Southwest.
No injuries were reported but the fire spread to two apartments inside the house, officials said. The tenants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.